Germany already spent about €50.5 billion to help Ukraine

Since February 2022, Germany has provided a total of €50.5 billion to support Ukraine, the DPA news agency reported, citing data from the German Ministry of Finance released during the ministry's chief Lars Klingbeil’s visit to Kiev.

Of this sum, about €25 billion was spent on receiving and housing Ukrainian refugees, €17 billion on weapons supplies and troop training, €6.7 billion on civilian aid, and €1.9 billion on direct budgetary support.

According to financial planning, Germany intends to continue providing Kyiv with more than €8 billion annually in bilateral military aid until 2027.

On Monday, Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil arrived in Kiev on an unannounced visit, where he is scheduled to meet with government officials, members of the Verkhovna Rada, and representatives of civil society.

MNA/