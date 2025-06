The IRCS, through its head, Pir-Hossein Kolivand, has formally protested Israel's missile attacks on medical facilities and complained to the ICRC and the ICC Prosecutor.

This complaint has been submitted to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. The IRCS is actively involved in providing humanitarian aid, including emergency accommodations for those affected by Israeli attacks.

RHM/