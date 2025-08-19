Belarus to host Iranian counterpart for strategic talks

The Iranian president is expected to arrive in Minsk on an official visit on 19 August, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The heads of state will meet at the Palace of Independence for both one-on-one and expanded-format talks, culminating in the signing of bilateral documents aimed at strengthening partnership between the two countries.

Aleksandr Lukashenko and Masoud Pezeshkian are expected to discuss Belarus-Iran cooperation in trade, investment, and industrial collaboration, implementation of joint initiatives in science, technology, and education, as well as coordination within international organizations including the EAEU, SCO, BRICS, and the UN.

Regional and international security matters will also be high on the agenda of the talks.

MNA/