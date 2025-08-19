VIDEO: Pezeshkian officially welcomed by Armenian PM

The President arrived in Yerevan , Monday, August 18, at the official invitation of the Prime Minister of Armenia and for the purpose of an official bilateral visit, and was welcomed by the country's Deputy Prime Ministers and Foreign Minister.

Speaking to reporters before departure, the president underlined that his trip to Armenia comes as part of a broader initiative to strengthen Iran’s relations with neighboring countries.

“This visit is in continuation of the trips we have prioritized to neighboring states. Based on the policies and the view of the Leader, our neighbors are a priority for building relations,” he said.

Pezeshkian described Armenia as a “friend and neighbor” with which Iran has “strategic relations.”

He noted that Tehran has consistently sought to maintain strong political, social, cultural, and economic cooperation with Yerevan.

He added that several agreements have already been signed between the two sides, facilitating bilateral cooperation, but the current trip is intended to accelerate and advance the implementation of those commitments.

“This trip is more for pursuing and expediting the actions and agreements that can be effective and constructive,” the president stressed.