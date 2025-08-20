Al-Aqsa remembered: Day to protect mosques worldwide

Mosques hold a vital position in Islamic societies, warranting respect, as desecration deeply offends Muslims.

World Mosque Day commemorates the Al-Aqsa Mosque arson attack, raising awareness for religious site protection.

On August 21, 1969, an extremist ignited a fire at Al-Aqsa Mosque, a site of immense significance as the Muslims' former first qibla.

The fire damaged nearly 1500 square meters, destroying historical features and causing structural collapse, sparking outrage and condemnation from Islamic nations.

UN Security Council Resolution 271 condemned Israel for the arson. World Mosque Day now highlights Al-Aqsa Mosque's importance as Islam's third-holiest site.

A mosque is any Islamic house of prayer, deriving from the Arabic "a place of prostration."

Early mosques were modeled after the Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) Medina courtyard.

Mosques are revered as places of worship and community gathering, guiding Muslims of all ages and fostering connections.

Throughout Islamic history, mosques have been sacred, seen as a link between the earthly and divine, nurturing human growth.

They serve as forums for discussing social, political, and global issues affecting the Muslim world.

Iran boasts numerous mosques and shrines, renowned for their symmetrical designs, geometric patterns, and vibrant colors.

Prominent examples include the Nasir al-Mulk Mosque, Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah, Shah-e Cheragh Mosque, Imam Mosque, Jameh Mosque of Yazd, Vakil Mosque, Blue Mosque of Tabriz, Gohar Shad Mosque, Agha Bozorg Mosque, and Jamkaran Mosque.

Mosque architecture varies regionally, shaped by available materials and local traditions.

Yet, certain features remain consistent, such as the mihrab, a niche indicating the qibla (direction of Mecca), and the minbar, a pulpit for delivering sermons.

Minarets, tall towers from which the call to prayer (adhan) is announced, are also common features. Ablution facilities for ritual purification are essential.

Calligraphy, geometric patterns, and floral motifs often adorn mosque walls, reflecting Islamic artistic traditions.

These decorative elements avoid representational imagery, focusing instead on abstract designs and verses from the Quran.

The spatial organization of mosques typically emphasizes a large, open prayer hall, allowing for congregational prayer.

Natural light often plays a significant role, creating a serene and spiritual atmosphere.

Courtyards provide additional space for prayer and social interaction.

The preservation and maintenance of mosques are considered acts of piety, ensuring their continued role as centers of faith, learning, and community engagement.

Contemporary mosques often incorporate modern amenities while retaining traditional architectural elements, reflecting the ongoing evolution of Islamic architecture in response to changing needs and contexts.

The establishment of World Mosque Day serves as a reminder of the significance of mosques, especially the Al-Aqsa Mosque, in the lives of Muslims worldwide.

It is a symbol of unity and resistance against oppression, as mosques have historically played a role in promoting justice and social change.

In contemporary times, the need for solidarity among Muslims is greater than ever, given the numerous challenges facing the ummah.

The principles of peace, tolerance, and mutual respect, which are central to Islamic teachings, should be upheld and practiced in all aspects of life.

It is imperative to remember the shared values that unite Muslims and to work together towards a better future for all.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour