Mosque; Beating heart of Islam

World Mosque Day is commemorated on the anniversary of the arson attack against al-Aqsa Mosque to raise awareness over protection for religious sites.

Fifty-one years ago, on August 21, 1969, an extremist set fire to al-Aqsa mosque, which is of very high significance for Muslims as once being their first qibla or direction of prayer.

The fire swept through an area of nearly 1500 square meters of the mosque, burning an ancient pulpit, altar, arches, pillars, and walls, and ultimately causing a collapse.

The burning of Al-Aqsa Mosque angered Muslims, and various Islamic countries condemned this action. By issuing Resolution 271 in 1969, the UN Security Council condemned the Israeli regime for setting fire to Al-Aqsa Mosque.

World Mosque Day has now turned into an annual occasion when Muslims around the world highlight the importance of the al-Aqsa mosque which is the third holiest site in Islam.

A mosque, Arabic masjid, or jāmiʿ, is any house or open area of prayer in Islam. The Arabic word masjid means “a place of prostration” to God, and the same word is used in Persian, Urdu, and Turkish, according to Britannica.

Two main types of mosques can be distinguished: the masjid jāmiʿ, or “collective mosque,” a large state-controlled mosque that is the center of community worship and the site of Friday prayer services; and smaller mosques operated privately by various groups within society.

The first mosques were modeled on the place of worship of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH); the courtyard of his house at Medina.

The mosques are the most beloved place to Allah as they are the places of gatherings for the believers to worship Allah and there are a lot of good deeds being done in mosques.

The mosque has continuously played an active role in the guidance of the Muslim community, teaching both the young and older generations as well as producing a venue for Muslims to meet one another on religious occasions.

Mosques have been among the most sacred places on earth in Islamic history, assumed to be a link between the heavens and the earth and a place for humankind’s growth and evolution.

Mosques are considered places to discuss major social, and political issues, regional and international developments, problems of the Islamic world, and the risks the arrogance imposes on the Muslim world.

Iran is home to countless mosques and holy shrines in the country, many of which represent a combination of symmetry, geometric designs, and vibrant colors creating an astonishing view that no visitor can forget easily.

Nasir al-Mulk Mosque of Shiraz, Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah of Ardebil, Shah-e Cheragh Mosque of Shiraz, Imam Mosque of Isfahan, Jameh Mosque of Yazd, Vakil Mosque of Shiraz, Blue Mosque of Tabriz, Gohar Shad Mosque of Mashhad, Agha Bozorg Mosque of Kashan and Jamkaran Mosque of Qom are among important mosques in Iran.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour

Republished