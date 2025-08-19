Ship explodes near site of Baltimore’s collapsed Key Bridge

The Coast Guard was called in on Monday following the dramatic explosion, which has now been fully contained, according to Baltimore city officials.

No injuries have been reported, Baltimore City fire spokesperson John Marsh told WBALTV.

BCFD units attended the scene in the Patapsco River by land and water and found the 751-ft long bulk carrier W Sapphire "showing signs of damage consistent with a fire and explosion."

None of the 23 crew onboard the ship was injured, and all have been accounted for.

MNA/