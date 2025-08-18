  1. World
Death toll from Russian factory explosion rises to 20

TEHRAN, Aug. 18 (MNA) – The death toll from the explosion at the Elastik gunpowder factory in the Shilovsky district of Russia's Ryazan region has reached 20 people, APA reports citing Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations.

It was noted that 134 people were injured.

The death toll from the explosion at the Elastic gunpowder plant in the Shilovsky district of the Ryazan region of Russia has reached 11, regional operational headquarters said, APA reports.

It was reported that search and rescue operations are ongoing at the scene. 130 victims have been provided with medical assistance, 29 of whom have been hospitalized.

The operational headquarters reported that 13 patients are currently in hospitals in Ryazan, and 16 have been transferred to federal medical centers in Moscow.

Rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences of the emergency.

"A state of emergency has been declared, entry to the scene is prohibited," the operational headquarters said.

Marzieh Rahmani

