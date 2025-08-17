"Greater Israel" idea poses threat to global, regional peace

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement has strongly condemned the Zionist regime's decision to force out Gaza City and repeatedly displace its residents, stressing the responsibility of the international community and Islamic countries to confront this horrific war crime committed by the Zionist regime.

The occupying regime of Israel's decision to forcibly displace the Palestinians in Gaza City, who have been under the most intense bombardment for nearly two years and have faced starvation imposed by the occupation regime for the past five months, is a clear example of a war crime and a crime against humanity that has no other goal than to complete the plan of genocide and the eradication of Palestine as a nation and identity.

The Zionist regime's crime of forcibly displacing the Palestinians in Gaza City, aimed at tarnishing the Palestinian national image and identity in this strip, along with the brazen and extremely dangerous claim by the Israeli prime minister that it is trying to shape the idea of "Greater Israel" - which includes a large part of Islamic-Arab lands - demonstrates the hegemonic nature of the Zionist occupying regime and the enormous danger that this regime has created for the peace and security of the region and the world.

Warning against the Zionist regime's conspiracy to escalate the killing and commit more crimes under the pretext of displacing Palestinians in Gaza City to the south of the strip, Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes the need for taking immediate action by the international community, especially Islamic countries, to stop the incitement of war and genocide against the Palestinian people.

The indifference and inaction in the face of the unbridled cruelty and brutality of the racist Zionist regime will make that regime greedier for the continuation of crimes and criminal expansionism, the statement added.

The Israeli regime on Saturday said it is preparing to move Palestinians from combat zones to southern Gaza as plans move ahead for a military offensive in some of the territory's most populated areas.

