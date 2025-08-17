Anti-war protests continue in Tel Aviv (+ video)

Local media in the occupied lands of Palestine reported that anti-war protests in Tel Aviv against Netanyahu's policies continued on Sunday.

According to Quds Al-Ikhbariya, news sources reported that demonstrations in Tel Aviv against Netanyahu's war-mongering policies continued unabated on Sunday.

The reports added that protesters blocked Ayalon Street in Tel Aviv since this morning to pressure the cabinet to accept the prisoner exchange agreement and stop the Gaza war.

Hebrew-language media reported this morning that the protesters gathered in front of the homes of Netanyahu's cabinet ministers, including the Minister of Education, in the center of the occupied territories.

They also closed the Ra'anana intersection located north of Tel Aviv and Highway No. 1 at the entrance to occupied Quds.

Israeli media reported that protesters blocked many roads throughout the occupied territories by burning tires. They are demanding an end to the war in the Gaza Strip and the return of Zionist prisoners. These protests were taking place in 350 locations.

MNA