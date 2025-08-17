Israeli army kills 47 in Gaza in past 24 hours

On Sunday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza reported the martyrdom of 47 Palestinians in the last 24 hours as the genocidal campaign by the Zionist regime against the Gaza Strip continues.

The ministry reported the injury of 226 other Palestinians since yesterday.

The ministry added that since March 18, when the Zionist regime resumed its war of aggression against the Gaza Strip, 10,400 Palestinians have been martyred and 43,845 others have been injured.

According to the report, since the beginning of the Zionist regime's war on October 7, 2023, the death toll has increased to 61,944 people and the number of wounded has risen to 155,886.

The ministry's statement stated that a large number of bodies of martyrs in the Gaza Strip are still missing as they remain under the rubble.

MNA