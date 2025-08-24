‘Surprise Yemeni missile’ triggers probe by Israeli air force

Ynetnews, the website for the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, published the report on Saturday, saying the air force was probing a projectile, which, it said, had been fired from the direction of the Arab Peninsula country and landed “near the city of Tel Aviv” a day earlier, a report by Press TV said.

The investigation was looking into whether the projectile “carried cluster munitions,” the report added.

The Israeli outlet also integrated a video reportedly showing a missile splitting into fragments mid-air.

It said the projectile featured in the footage was apparently one that had been fired by the Armed Forces, but added that the regime was still studying the video.

On Friday, the Yemeni forces announced carrying out multiple new strikes against the territories, hitting Ben Gurion, the regime’s busiest airport, a military target in Tel Aviv, and another sensitive target in the city of Ashkelon, located 50 kilometers (31 miles) south of Tel Aviv.

They, however, identified the missile in question as “Palestine-2,” a hypersonic ballistic variant.

The servicemen have been conducting numerous such solidarity strikes since October 2023, when the regime began taking the Gaza Strip under a genocidal war.

The forces have targeted Ben Gurion on many occasions as part of an aerial blockade that they have imposed on the regime. They have also faced the regime with a naval blockade, targeting Israeli ships and other vessels heading towards the occupied territories.

Throughout their defensive and retaliatory operations against hostile targets, including American and Israeli ones, the forces have unveiled new types of military hardware on various occasions.

In early August, they successfully tested a naval cruise missile, codenamed Sayyad, which is a long-range, radar-evading projectile with a devastating warhead.

The servicemen have pledged to sustain their strikes as long as Tel Aviv kept up the war and a simultaneous near-total siege it has been enforcing on Gaza.

MNA