Iran, Pakistan determined to enhance trade to $10 bln: envoy

Speaking on the occasion of Pakistan National Day, the ambassador pointed to the recent successful trip of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Pakistan, emphasizing that Pakistan and Iran are determined to promote the volume of their bilateral trade exchanges to $10 billion.

The ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of Pakistan's independence and the victory of the "Battle of Truth" was held at the “Pakistan House” in Tehran on Sunday August 17, 2025 with the participation of members of the Pakistani community living in Iran and staff of the Pakistani Embassy in Tehran.

The ceremony began with the hoisting of the national flag and the playing of the national anthem of Pakistan with the participation of Pakistan’s ambassador to Tehran.

In this ceremony, Pakistani ambassador to Tehran stated that his country’s armed forces are always ready to defend Pakistani borders against the enemy, adding that Pakistan is indebted to the success of the “Battle of Truth” to their unparalleled defense capabilities.

