Iran, Kenya set $1 billion annual trade target: agri. min

Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh made the remarks at the 7th Session of the Kenya-Iran Joint Commission for Cooperation, held in Nairobi, emphasizing the strategic geographical situation of the Republic of Kenya in eastern Africa.

The economic capacities of this African country have prepared a suitable ground for the development of trade-economic relations between the two countries, Ghezeljeh stated.

Iran’s agriculture minister has described Kenya as the country’s gateway to East Africa, stressing that the two nations should boost their currently “unsatisfactory” level of trade.

He expressed hope that, by tapping into both countries’ industrial, agricultural, and logistical capacities, bilateral trade could rise to several billion dollars.

The minister underlined Iran’s readiness to swiftly remove trade barriers, and encouraged Kenyan partners to address banking and barter trade issues to facilitate business.

Iranian delegation includes major companies in pharmaceuticals, industry, agriculture, and technology, reflecting Kenya’s importance in Iran’s Africa strategy, the agriculture minister added.

The current value of trade between the two countries stands at over $300 million, but it is expected to exceed $1 billion in the near future if obstacles are resolved.

The minister and his accompanying delegation are in Nairobi to attend the two-day Joint Economic Cooperation Commission meeting that kicked off on Tuesday.

