Russia, Iran discuss Rasht-Astara railway construction

The purchase of the remaining land was the subject of negotiations during the meeting between Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan.

"We discussed the details of the railway's construction on the Rasht-Astara section, about how the land acquisition is proceeding there. In fact, we have already started work there, technical surveys are underway on the land plots purchased by the Iranian government," Overchuk said.

The talks also covered the implementation of the free trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Overchuk recalled that the agreement entered into force in May.

"This is a very important document, as it essentially opens up opportunities to trade at zero rates on more than 90% of items. Accordingly, both the Eurasian Economic Union and the Islamic Republic of Iran are mutually interested in ensuring that this agreement delivers returns. We discussed how to set up the implementation of this agreement; it is clear that this will take time. But in principle, we already see growth in mutual trade with Iran today," he said.

