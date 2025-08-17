Kharrazi calls on Armenia to resolve Iran concerns

Kamal Kharrazi, Head of Tehran-based Strategic Council on Foreign Relations met and held talks with Vahan Kostanyan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

Emphasizing the necessity of respecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity and unchanging borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan and establishing peace and stability in the Caucasus region, Kharrazi expressed his opposition to the presence of the United States in Armenia in the form of an investor company that manages the communication route between the two countries, which could be the basis for further US interference in the region.

Head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations said, "We hope that the Armenian government will resolve the concerns of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister, for his part, expressed his hope that with the upcoming visit of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia and the conclusion of new memorandums, the path of cooperation between the two countries will be paved even more.

RHM/