Aug 14, 2025, 5:35 PM

OIC FMs to convene in Jeddah late August on Gaza

TEHRAN, Aug. 14 (MNA) –Iran’s deputy foreign minister for the Legal and International Affairs says the emergency meeting of foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Gaza will be held in Jeddah of Saudi Arabia late August.

Following the request of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to convene an emergency meeting of the organization due to the brutal crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza and the support of several other countries for this request, it was decided to hold an emergency meeting at the ministerial level, he stated. 

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza Strip said on Thursday that Israeli forces have martyred 100 Palestinian people in the enclave over the past 24 hours.

Al Jazeera reported that large swaths of Gaza’s north have been turned into “lifeless wastelands” due to Israel’s intensifying assault.

At least eight more people, including three children, have starved to death, bringing the total number of hunger-related deaths in the enclave to 235, including 106 children, Gaza’s Ministry of Health said.

