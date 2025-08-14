Iran has defeated far bigger enemies than Zionists: Ghalibaf

Historically, the Iranian people have confronted far bigger enemies and consigned them to “the dustbin of history,” Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote in a message on his X account on Wednesday.

The regime’s officials, the top legislator added, had “become helpless and confused” in the face of the nation’s insight and strategic discernment, according to Press TV.

Ghalibaf made the remarks in a strong rebuttal to earlier claims by the regime's premier Benjamin Netanyahu about the status of water provision and supplies in the Islamic Republic, which the former denounced as both misleading and hypocritical.

Due to Israeli officials’ ignorant policies some villages across the occupied Palestinian territories received just 12 hours of water per week; thousands of hectares of farmland and orchards had dried up; rivers had been depleted; and crop yields had dropped sharply, Ghalibaf stated.

Even the regime’s own finance minister has formally recognized drought as the primary challenge, the official added.

He also referenced the regime’s using water deprivation as a weapon against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and Tel Aviv’s imposed war on Iran in June, during which Israeli warplanes struck a main water pipeline in the capital Tehran.

"The 21st-century Nazis struck the main water artery of northern Tehran in Tajrish Square of Tehran in broad daylight with missiles, aiming to bring the capital to a state of water scarcity.”

“These same criminals have long been the world’s number-one water thieves.”

The official, therefore, concluded that "echoes of Israeli officials’ crimes have always been louder than their nonsense.”

MNA