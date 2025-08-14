Arab league slam Netanyahu’s ‘Greater Israel’ comments

Netanyahu told news channel i24 on Tuesday that he feels “very attached” to the vision of a Greater Israel. He said he considers himself “on a historic and spiritual mission” which “generations of Jews that dreamt of coming here and generations of Jews who will come after us.”

Greater Israel is a term used in Israeli politics to refer to the expansion of Israel’s territory to include the West Bank, Gaza and Syria’s Golan Heights, with some interpretations also including Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula and parts of Jordan, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

In a statement, Egypt asked for clarifications about the comments, as “they fuel instability and show rejection of peace in the region.”

The comments “contradict the aspirations of regional and international parties that value peace and seek to achieve security and peace for all the peoples of the region,” a Foreign Ministry statement said.

“The only path to peace is through a return to negotiations and ending the war on Gaza, leading to the establishment of a Palestinian state.”

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry called Netanyahu’s comments “a dangerous and provocative escalation, a threat to the sovereignty of states, a violation of international law and the UN Charter."

