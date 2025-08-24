  1. Politics
Aug 24, 2025, 4:13 PM

Iran FM Araghchi departs for Jeddah for OIC meeting

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday left Tehran for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to take part in the extraordinary ministerial meeting of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Heading a high-ranking diplomatic delegation, Iran’s top diplomat departed for Jeddah in Saudi Arabia to participate in the OIC extraordinary meeting on Gaza.

Reviewing the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, coordinating the provision of urgent humanitarian aid, and also studying the legal and political dimensions of the Israeli regime's intention to permanently occupy Gaza City have been cited as the main aim behind the visit of Araghchi to Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of an extraordinary ministerial meeting of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah, Iran's top diplomat described the Zionist regime’s “Greater Israel” ambitions as a big threat to regional security and global peace, calling for decisive action to halt genocide and occupation.

