Iran, Armenia FMs discuss Baku-Yerevan recent agreement

According to a readout of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, on Monday, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a phone conversation with Foreign Minister of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

Minister Mirzoyan touched upon the outcomes of the meetings held in Washington on August 8, including the agreements reached and further activities regarding the unblocking and development of regional communications.

Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized that, as previously stated by Armenia on multiple occasions and reflected in the Washington declaration, the operation of infrastructures, including those to be built in Armenia with the partnership with the United States, will take place within the framework of the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and jurisdiction of the respective countries.

In this regard, Minister Mirzoyan expressed gratitude to Seyed Abbas Araghchi for the principled stance expressed on the Washington agreements.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the preparations for upcoming consultations and high-level contacts between Armenia and Iran.

