Iran biotech excellence reshaping economy, defying sanctions

Under the weight of longstanding sanctions and restrictions, the country has begun to harness the power of science and innovation to reduce its dependence on foreign imports, improve public health, and safeguard food security.

In doing so, Iran is reimagining its economic future, moving from an oil-dependent model to one increasingly defined by knowledge-based industries. Biotechnology is now at the heart of this transformation.

What once began as a scientific curiosity has matured into a key strategic asset. With investment and institutional support, Iran has developed capabilities in health biotechnology that rival many advanced economies.

The country has built a foundation for producing critical medical goods domestically, at a time when access to many foreign pharmaceutical products remains limited.

One of the most prominent examples is the localization of insulin and plasma production. These two essential medical inputs, until recently fully imported, accounted for more than $300 million in annual foreign currency spending.

The government has set a two-year target to complete full domestic production capacity for both, with the aim of not only cutting costs but also reducing vulnerability in the healthcare system.

This shift is not merely economic; it represents a broader national strategy of resilience. In a country where economic pressure is constant, science has become a tool of sovereignty.

Stem cell therapy is one such example. In 2025, Iran reached eighth place globally in stem cell research and treatment, Secretary of the Biotechnology, Health, and Medical Technologies Headquarters, Mostafa Ghane’i, announced on Sunday.

Clinics offering advanced treatments, such as those using plasma technology for wound care, are now opening across the country, offering more equitable access to cutting-edge health solutions.

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) announced the operation of nine such clinics, including five new centers opened on Sunday.

At the same time, biotechnology is helping Iran look outward. Although the country’s exports have long been dominated by oil and gas, biotech is carving out a growing role.

Official export figures in this field hover around $200 million annually, but experts suggest that the true number, including informal or unregistered trade, may be significantly higher—perhaps even approaching half a billion dollars.

Iran currently exports biotechnology products to at least 17 countries, largely in the region. Its unique infrastructure for the production of recombinant drugs and other advanced biologics gives it a competitive advantage in West and Central Asia, where such capabilities are limited.

In this context, biotechnology is proving to be more than a scientific success. It is becoming a diplomatic and economic tool.

Iran’s homegrown biotech products, from vaccines to biosimilar drugs, are increasingly sought after by neighboring countries, particularly those looking for affordable alternatives to Western pharmaceuticals.

These exports, while modest in size compared to oil, have strategic weight. They demonstrate that even under sanctions and financial restrictions, Iran can offer the region high-value goods based on domestic innovation.

But biotechnology’s impact extends beyond laboratories and hospitals. Iran has also turned to this science to tackle one of its most urgent challenges: food security.

In recent years, environmental pressures, climate change, and population growth have put a strain on the country’s agricultural system. In response, Iran has embraced genetic engineering and biotechnology to improve crop yields, reduce import dependence, and ensure that its food supply remains stable.

From developing drought-resistant crops to reducing reliance on imported livestock inputs, the country is attempting to modernize its agricultural sector using tools that many advanced economies have long embraced.

Policymakers see this not only as an economic issue but as a matter of national security. Food, like medicine, has become a geopolitical tool, and Iran is working to ensure that its population is never at the mercy of foreign suppliers.

Investments in agricultural biotechnology are already showing results, and continued research and innovation in this area are now considered essential components of Iran’s broader development goals.

Underpinning these efforts is a clear strategic vision. In its national development documents, Iran has laid out an ambitious target to have technology, including biotechnology, contribute 7 percent to its gross domestic product in the near future.

Institutions like the National Institute of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, along with research universities and private knowledge-based firms, are now playing central roles in achieving this goal. The focus is on building an innovation ecosystem that turns scientific breakthroughs into commercial products and public benefit.

Despite these achievements, challenges remain. Sanctions still limit access to some equipment and restrict international collaboration. Bureaucracy and regulatory hurdles can slow the path from research to market.

Yet the momentum is undeniable. What Iran lacks in resources, it is beginning to make up for in scientific talent, strategic planning, and national will.

By investing in this field, Iran is not only building a more self-sufficient economy, it is also laying the groundwork for long-term, sustainable development based on innovation and resilience.

Iran’s biotech journey offers a compelling case of how science can become a pillar of economic strength and national dignity.

Its experience shows what is possible when a nation turns to its own capabilities and dares to lead with knowledge.

