US sanctions should be recognized as crimes against humanity

TEHRAN, Aug. 13 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that now it is high time for inhumane sanctions imposed by the US and its accomplices to be recognized as crimes against humanity. 

Saying that Western regimes have long claimed that sanctions are a bloodless alternative to war, the top Iranian diplomat noted that a new study by The Lancet says unilateral sanctions, particularly by the US, may be as lethal as war. 500+k lives claimed annually since 1970s, mostly children and the elderly.

"High time for inhumane sanctions imposed by the US and its accomplices to be recognized as crimes against humanity," Araghchi wrote on X.

Targeted nations should coordinate efforts to forge a unified and collective response, he stressed.

