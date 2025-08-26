AEOI has focused on heavy water derivatives: chairman

"The bulk of the activities of the AEOI is related to the production of heavy water derivatives, Eslami said while participating at a ceremony commemorating “Doctor’s Day” in Tehran on Tuesday.

He explained that the main focus of the AEOI is the health sector, which provides various technologies to enhance healthcare and benefit the population.

The Iranian nuclear chief also noted that "currently, more than 70 types of radiopharmaceuticals are supplied to the country’s nuclear medicine centers, which number over 220. He noted that these radiopharmaceuticals have been developed for three primary applications: diagnostic, palliative, and therapeutic."

"We must move more determinedly and be able to move forward with strength on the path of progress," Eslami also said.

MNA