Araghchi slams West silence in face of Israel atrocities

"Israel just carried out targeted assassinations of several more accredited and high-profile Palestinian journalists. Is that strength? Or the panic of a globally reviled regime that is going downhill?" the top Iranian diplomat wrote on X on Monday night.

"When all this is over, the world will remind Western governments of their complicity in these atrocities. Their shameful silence is deafening," he added.

Israeli forces killed five Al Jazeera staff, including Al-Jazeera correspondents Anas Al-Sharif and Mohammed Qareqa, as well as photographers Ibrahim Zaher and Mohammed Nofal, in a targeted strike on their media tent outside Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on Sunday evening. Two other people were also killed.

Shortly before being killed, al-Sharif, a well-known 28-year-old Al Jazeera Arabic correspondent who had reportedly extensively covered from northern Gaza, wrote on X that Israel had launched intense, concentrated bombardment – also known as “fire belts” – on the eastern and southern parts of Gaza City.

In his last video, the loud booms of Israel’s intensive missile bombing can be heard in the background as the dark sky is lit in a flash of orange light.

In a final message, written on April 6, to be published in the event of his martyrdom, al-Sharif said he “lived the pain in all its details” and “tasted grief and loss repeatedly”.

MNA/