IRGC condemns Israeli killing of journalists in Gaza

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a statement condemning the recent crime committed by the Israeli regime in targeting journalists and media workers in Gaza, particularly the martyrdom of six brave and devoted journalists on the front lines, including Anas al-Sharif. The IRGC described the act as a direct assault on human principles and freedom of expression.

The statement stressed that this oppressive action targets not only human rights but also the nations’ right to know the truth. It highlighted that journalists, in today’s cognitive warfare, stand against lies and distortions with their pens and cameras, carrying the great responsibility of conveying awareness to global societies.

According to the statement, the racist and predatory Zionist regime, which has always sought to silence the voice of truth, has once again shown through such crimes that it will stop at nothing to conceal its medieval atrocities and inhumane, brutal nature. Targeting journalists in the heart of conflicts—especially in Gaza—is essentially a shot at freedom and a crime aimed at imposing a “media blackout” and denying the truth.

The IRGC further stated that by assassinating journalists and media professionals, this vile and criminal regime seeks to block the path of information dissemination, awareness, and the delivery of the message of truth to the world, while attempting to hide the bitter reality of its crimes in Gaza.

MNA/