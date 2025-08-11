World must act immediately to stop Gaza genocide

In a post on X social media platform on Monday morning, the senior Iranian diplomat reacted to the Israeli regime's attack on the journalists tent in the Gaza City.

"A press badge is no shield against genocidal war criminals who fear the world witnessing their atrocities, Baghaei wrote.

"Five more #journalists —Al Jazeera’s entire team—were assassinated in cold blood by the Israeli regime’s deliberate airstrike on their tent in #Gaza City. Meanwhile, Gazans are massacred, starved to death, and targeted in Israeli-American 'food traps'," he added.

"Strong condemnation is the bare minimum for any decent human being, but the world must act immediately to stop this harrowing genocide and hold the criminals accountable. Indifference and inaction are complicity in Israel’s crimes."

Israeli forces killed five Al Jazeera staff, including Al-Jazeera correspondents Anas Al-Sharif and Mohammed Qareqa, as well as photographers Ibrahim Zaher and Mohammed Nofal, in a targeted strike on their media tent outside Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on Sunday evening. Two other people were also killed.

Shortly before being killed, al-Sharif, a well-known 28-year-old Al Jazeera Arabic correspondent who had reportedly extensively covered from northern Gaza, wrote on X that Israel had launched intense, concentrated bombardment – also known as “fire belts” – on the eastern and southern parts of Gaza City.

In his last video, the loud booms of Israel’s intensive missile bombing can be heard in the background as the dark sky is lit in a flash of orange light.

In a final message, written on April 6, to be published in the event of his martyrdom, al-Sharif said he “lived the pain in all its details” and “tasted grief and loss repeatedly”.

MNA/