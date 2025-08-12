Germany seeks Israel's explanation over journalists' killing

At a briefing in Berlin, a representative of the German Foreign Ministry noted that the killing of media workers is "absolutely unacceptable" under international humanitarian law. "If it comes to this, as it just happened, then the party that committed such a murder should clearly and openly explain why it was necessary," the representative of the Foreign Ministry said, adding that so far this has not happened.

If Israel says that the attack was directed at one person, it is necessary to answer the question of why a total of five of his colleagues were killed, he noted. The representative of the German Foreign Ministry pointed out that the German government advocates the need to protect journalists, according to TASS.

"In our opinion, it is now the turn of the Israeli side to provide explanations in the most transparent and understandable way possible," he said. Israel, he continued, must ensure that journalists in the Gaza Strip can "do their work freely and safely."

According to the German Foreign Ministry, 200 journalists have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of Israel's war with Hamas in October 2023. A ministry spokesman said that such a large number of victims was "completely unacceptable."

Earlier, Qatari Al Jazeera said four of its employees were killed in Gaza by an Israeli strike - reporters Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Kreika, as well as two cameramen. Later, another channel operator was added to the list of the dead. At the time of the Israeli drone attack, which took place shortly before midnight local time, they were in a tent for journalists located at the entrance to the Al-Shifa hospital. In total, seven people were killed in the bombing.

MNA/