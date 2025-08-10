  1. World
Israeli army kills 61, wounds 363 in Gaza over past 24 hrs

TEHRAN, Aug. 10 (MNA) – The Gaza Health Ministry said in a statement on Sunday that more than 424 Palestinians were killed or wounded in the past 24 hours since Saturday.

The Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Sunday that "Over the past 24 hours, 61 martyrs (including 2 martyrs who were recently pulled from the rubble) and 363 wounded have been transferred to hospitals in the Gaza Strip." 

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza also emphasized that since the start of the war on October 7, 2023, the total number of martyrs of the Zionist regime's genocide has increased to 61,430 and the number of injured to 153,213.

According to the ministry's report, since March 18, 2025 when the Israeli regime unilaterally ended the Gaza ceasefire agreement, 9,921 martyrs and 41,172 injured have been recorded.

Nearly 14,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are also missing and under the rubble.

