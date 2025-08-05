  1. World
  2. Middle East
Aug 5, 2025, 4:27 PM

Israel kills 74 in Gaza in past 24 hours

Israel kills 74 in Gaza in past 24 hours

TEHRAN, Aug. 05 (MNA) – At least 74 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza on Monday, including 36 aid seekers, as the United Nations warned that 28 children are dying a day from Israeli bombardment and lack of aid.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip also in a statement on Tuesday that the death toll as a result of the Israeli army attacks since October 7, 2023 on the Gaza Strip crossed 61,000 to 61,020.

Also, since March 18, 2025, in the new wave of attacks on Gaza, 9,519 people have been killed and 38,630 injured, the ministry added.

The ministry further reported on Tuesday that the bodies of 87 martyrs have also been transferred to hospitals in the past 24 hours. 644 people have also been injured during this period.

Thousands of others are still unaccounted for as their bodies are under the rubble in the Gaza Strip.

MNA/6552173

News ID 235086

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News