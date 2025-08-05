Israel kills 74 in Gaza in past 24 hours

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip also in a statement on Tuesday that the death toll as a result of the Israeli army attacks since October 7, 2023 on the Gaza Strip crossed 61,000 to 61,020.

Also, since March 18, 2025, in the new wave of attacks on Gaza, 9,519 people have been killed and 38,630 injured, the ministry added.

The ministry further reported on Tuesday that the bodies of 87 martyrs have also been transferred to hospitals in the past 24 hours. 644 people have also been injured during this period.

Thousands of others are still unaccounted for as their bodies are under the rubble in the Gaza Strip.

MNA/6552173