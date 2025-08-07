Israel kills nearly 100 Palestinians in Gaza in past 24 hours

According to Al Jazeera, the count includes four people who starved to death in the past 24 hours, it said, raising the hunger-related death toll to 197, including 96 children.

Two bodies were also recovered from the rubble of previous Israeli attacks, the ministry statement said on Telegram.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed a total of 61,258 Palestinians and injured 152,045 since October 7, 2023, the ministry added.

The total number of aid seekers killed since May 27, when Israel introduced a new aid distribution mechanism through the controversial GHF, has reached 1,706, with more than 12,030 injured, the statement said.

MNA