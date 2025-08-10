Five UNSC members condemn Israel's plan to occupy Gaza

"We condemn the government of Israel's decision to further expand its military operations in Gaza. This plan risks violating international humanitarian law," said Samuel Zbogar, Slovenia's UN ambassador, in a joint statement on behalf of his country along with Britain, France, Denmark, and Greece, according to a report by Anadolu Agency.

The countries called on Israel to "urgently reverse this decision and not to implement it," warning that expanding military operations will endanger civilian lives and the remaining hostages while violating international law.

Zbogar decried the dangerously deteriorating conditions in Gaza, saying, "Children are dying from starvation. Hunger is so severe that desperate civilians are taking the risk of getting killed at aid distribution sites in order to feed their families.”

The countries called this "a manmade crisis" requiring urgent action to end starvation and surge aid into Gaza. They demanded Israel lift restrictions on aid delivery and remove "unreasonable visa and registration requirements" for international NGOs.

It called for an immediate ceasefire, hostage releases, and advancing a two-state solution.

Israel has been facing mounting outrage over its deadly war on Gaza, where it has killed more than 61,000 people since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and brought it to the verge of famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

MNA