Iran, Egypt FMs call for Israeli regime's exit from S Lebanon

During the phone call, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on bilateral ties, recent regional and international developments.

The Iranian and Egyptian foreign ministers discussed the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip which come as a result of the continued oppressive siege of the enclave and the Zionist regime's aggressive plans to intensify attacks and completely occupy the Strip.

They emphasized the need for effective action by the Islamic countries to stop Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip and the immediate flow of the international humanitarian aid to the enclave.

Araghchi and Abdelatty also discussed developments in Lebanon and stressed need to maintain an atmosphere of trust and internal coordination between the different political factions and avoid actions that could lead to internal tensions.

In this regard, Iranian and Egyptian foreign ministers considered it necessary for the Zionist regime to completely withdraw from the occupied regions in southern Lebanon and to stop its attacks on Lebanon.

