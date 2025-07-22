Iran, Turkey urge joint Muslim action against Israeli regime

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday held a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

During the phone call, the two top Iranian and Turkish diplomats discussed the bilateral relations, recent regional and international developments and issues of the mutual interest.

The two ministers also exchanged views on the escalating situation in the region, particularly the intensifying attacks by the Zionist regime against the defenseless people of Gaza and its military aggressions against Syria.

The Iranian foreign minister strongly condemned the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza and the escalating genocide, especially through the deliberate denial of water and food to the Palestinian population, the ministry’s website reported.

He also called for serious and immediate action by the Islamic countries and for an emergency meeting of the Islamic countries, including through the OIC summit, and activating regional consultative mechanisms to stop the genocide in Gaza and to confront the occupying regime’s military aggression across the region.

The Turkish foreign minister, for his part, condemned the Israeli regime’s crimes and assaults in both Gaza and Syria, stressing the urgent need for coordinated and decisive action by the Islamic countries to halt the Israeli regime’s criminal act.

MNA/TSN