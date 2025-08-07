World saw in recent war Iran is invincible: Gen. Mousavi

Speaking in a ceremony to commemorate the 40th day since the martyrdom of Iranian civilians, servicemen and nuclear scientists in the recent 12-day -US-Israeli aggression on Thursday, General Mousavi said that "The world witnessed that the Iranian nation could not be defeated because the spirit of this nation is inspired by divine belief and has in its historical background a memory of America."

"Through the guidance from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the vigilance of the Iranian nation, a new chapter was opened in the history of the Islamic Revolution," the top Iranian general said, adding that "that this nation has the ability to produce power even in the most complex battlefields."

Mousavi, referred to the resilience of the Iranian nation in the 12-day war, saying that, "The resilience of the nation not only puts a deterrent fear [in the hearts of the enemies] but also further strengthens the resistance against any foreign aggression."

The general further said that the enemy must have understood that aggression have united the entire Iranian nation more than ever.

"The illegitimate Zionist regime has always been the most detested, and the Americans, with their support [for the Zionist regime,] were the target of the same level of wrath as them [after the aggression on Iran.]"

"The Zionist regime is committing massacres, this is not called power, it is called unleashed [savagery]. Netanyahu is waging war to save himself. I would like to ask the Western countries if they want to invest their future on Netanyahu."

"The Iranian people will never forget the cowardly wound caused by the United States," the top Iranian soldier further noted.

