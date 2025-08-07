IRGC hails role of journalists during Israeli imposed war

In a statement commemorating Journalist’s Day on Wednesday, the IRGC said that journalists have effectively reflected the truths of the victories and great achievements of the Iranian nation against the hostile front.

It described the sincere, artistic, and relentless efforts of media professionals in reporting on the accomplishments and capabilities of the IRGC, from protecting the revolution to serving the people, as a strategic move in strengthening the country’s deterrence power.

The IRGC stated that the media community, with a deep understanding of its critical duty to provide realistic and truthful information to the people, has played a significant role in highlighting the strengths and advantages of the Iranian nation, especially regarding the defensive and deterrent capabilities of the Armed Forces.

Additionally, the IRGC paid tribute to the memory, names, and noble ideals of the martyrs who exemplified Iran’s Islamic strength, focusing particularly on media workers who lost their lives during the recent war imposed by the US and Israeli regime against the country.

The IRGC emphasized that the perseverance of journalists and media professionals in accurate reporting and clarifying facts is essential for shaping truthful narratives about current events and combating distortion and misinformation.

