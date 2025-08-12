Iran ready to respond decisively to renewed aggression

Major General Mousavi made the remarks in a meeting with a visiting South African delegation headed by the Chief of the South African National Defense Force General Rudzani Maphwanya, held in Tehran on Tuesday.

The Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces announced the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to develop military and defense cooperation with South Africa, saying that, "Today, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is known as the world's largest anti-terrorist force and has valuable experiences that it can provide to South Africa."

Prior to meeting with General Mousavi, the South African military delegation was received by Commander of the Iranian Army Major General Amir Hatami, who called for the expansion of military cooperation with South Africa, which he praised for its gallant stances in condemnation of the June Israeli and US aggression against Iran.

MNA