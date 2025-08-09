Basij played a key role during 12-day Israeli imposed war

The top Iranian general made the remarks during a visit to Basij Organization in the east of Tehran on Saturday, stating that Basij has always played a key role in various national and international stages since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution 1979.

The Basij is a valuable legacy that the late Imam Khomeini (RA) left behind for the country, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to the lofty and exalted position of Basij in the Islamic Republic Establishment, noting that Basij is considered as flagbearer in meeting the demands of the country in different fields.

The Israeli regime waged an unprovoked war of aggression against the Iranian territories on June 13 with the support of the United States that resulted in the martyrdom of senior Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians.

