Iran blasts fresh Israeli desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei strongly condemned the latest desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque by extremist Zionist settlers under the leadership of one of the regime’s “criminal ministers.”

Baghaei stressed that this action, which constitutes a clear violation of the sanctity and religious status of the holy site as well as a blatant breach of United Nations resolutions, is yet another sign of the Zionist regime’s malicious intent to perpetuate tension and crisis in occupied Palestine and the region.

The senior Iranian diplomat went on to say that Al-Aqsa Mosque, as the first qibla of Muslims, holds special reverence among Muslims and the people of Palestine. He added that the Zionist faction ruling occupied Palestine seeks to alter the Islamic and historical identity of Al-Quds, provoke the feelings of Muslims worldwide, and escalate tensions in occupied Palestine through such desecrations.

The spokesperson reaffirmed that a united al-Quds is the eternal capital of Palestine, stressing that the international community has a responsibility to compel the occupying regime to halt its racist and criminal policies against the land and people of Palestine.

MNA/