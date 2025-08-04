Iran VP to visit Turkmenistan today

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei announced in a press briefing that the First Vice President is scheduled to travel to Turkmenistan today to participate in the summit of landlocked developing countries.

He noted that this is the third United Nations summit on the subject, emphasizing its importance for Iran.

“Out of the 31 or 32 landlocked countries, eight are connected to Iran, and seven of these eight are members of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO). This underlines Iran’s vital role as a communication bridge between neighboring landlocked countries,” Baghaei said.

According to the spokesperson, the summit will focus on drafting a 10-year development program for landlocked developing countries.

