Iran urges Intl. community to stop Israel crimes in Gaza

"Palestinians are wickedly starved to death at the same time that they are massacred by the most sophisticated lethal American/German made weapons; lines for #food are deliberately turned into death traps; patients die without food& medicine...," Baghaei wrote on X.

"And this is after 2 years of brutal terror campaign of bombardment and massive annihilation that has killed and maimed more than 200,000 persons, traumatized the whole Gazans and turned 90 percent of #Gaza strip into an uninhabitable moonscape," he added.

The senior Iranian diplomat called on the international community must stop issuing empty statements and start taking action to relieve the innocent Gazans, implement an immediate arms embargo on the genocidal occupying regime and prosecute the criminals for their atrocities.

In November 2023, a temporary ceasefire agreement between the regime and the Hamas resistance movement led to the release of some Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners. However, the regime refused to extend the deal as initially planned, choosing instead to intensify its military assaults on Gaza.

