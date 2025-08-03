Witkoff to visit Moscow this weekend: US envoy to NATO

"I know Steve Witkoff, who's a special envoy for President Trump, is in Moscow this weekend, and I'm hoping he can have a breakthrough," he said in an interview with NBC News.

Whitaker also said that the US wants "both sides to agree to a deal" and noted that Witkoff’s visit to Russia "is maybe going to bear some fruit."

Earlier, the US announced Witkoff’s plans to visit occupied Palestine and the Gaza Strip on August 1. Later, US President Donald Trump said that, following the trip to occupied Palestine, his special envoy will visit Russia. Witkoff repeatedly visited Russia recently and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

MNA/