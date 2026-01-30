Trump says Putin agreed to halt military operation for 1 week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he thanked Washington for the initiative, which he described as halting Russian strikes on energy targets, which have left hundreds of apartments in Kyiv without power during freezing weather.

There was no immediate comment from Moscow, which had earlier issued a new invitation for Zelenskiy to hold talks in Moscow, an offer already long rejected by the Ukrainian leader, according to Reuters news agency.

"We asked President Putin if they could stop the shooting for a week," Trump told reporters at an event in the Oval Office.

"It's much colder in Ukraine to start off with, but it's really cold. He agreed to do that. We appreciated that very much."

MA/PR