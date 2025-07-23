Terminating Iran’s nuclear program ‘an illusion’: Pezeshkian

The chief executive made the remarks during an interview with Qatar’s Al Jazeera television network on Tuesday, asserting that uranium enrichment on the Iranian soil would continue in the future within the framework of the international law, Press TV reported.

The official’s remarks concerned, what critics have denounced as, a feverish campaign by Washington and Tel Aviv to supposedly eliminate the nuclear program under the pretext of its “deviation towards military purposes.”

The campaign has seen the duo exercise intense pressure on the global stage towards painting the nuclear work in a bad light and even resort to many rounds of military aggression against the Islamic Republic’s nuclear facilities.

Apparently addressing US President Donald Trump’s repeated allegations of the US’s having delivered debilitating blows to the program, Pezeshkian said, “To claim that our nuclear program has ended is an illusion.”

“Nuclear capability resides in the minds of our scientists, not in our facilities.”

“We categorically reject possessing nuclear weapons,” the president said, adding, “This is our political, religious, human, and strategic position.”

Pezeshkian also repeated Iran’s preparedness for negotiations that do not deny it of its right to peaceful uranium enrichment, but asserted that “any future negotiations must be based on a win-win logic.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the official underlined the Islamic Republic’s readiness to respond in kind to any fresh act of aggression by the Israeli regime targeting the nuclear program.

Last month, Iran’s Armed Forces deployed hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones in the face of an unprovoked Israeli war, forcing the regime to request a ceasefire only after 12 days.

“We are fully prepared for any Israeli military action, and our forces stand ready to strike deep into the occupied territories once again.”

Pezeshkian also noted how the regime has been trying to hide the sheer extent of the losses it has suffered as a result of the Iranian strikes.

The official cited the regime’s requesting the ceasefire just after 12 days, saying the request “says a great deal” concerning the effectuality of Iran’s reprisal.

