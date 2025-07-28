MPs, Pezeshkian mull IAEA cooperation in parliament meeting

The spokesperson for the National Security Commission of the Parliament Ebrahim Rezaei told local media in Tehran about an earlier joint meeting of the commission with the President Masoud Pezeshkian, saying that, "The implementation of the Parliament's piece of legislation about the suspension of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency was one of the important topics of the meeting."

"In the meeting, Azizi, the chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, for his part, emphasized the need to strengthen the country's defense capabilities, allocate the country's defense budget, and pay special attention to the requirements of sustainable security, fully implement the law suspending cooperation with the Atomic Energy Agency, pay special attention to the capacities of the nuclear industry, being active in foreign policy, and defending the nuclear rights of the Iranian people in negotiations," according to Rezaei.

