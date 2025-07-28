Iran blasts West's human rights double standards towards Gaza

In a press briefing on Monday, Esmaeil Baghaei said that "Basically, European countries must be held to account for the tragedies that are taking place in occupied Palestine. One of the reasons for the development of the process that has led to the genocide in Gaza is these double standards and selective and unfair approaches to the Palestinian issue. Putting the victim in the place of the aggressor and condemning him only emboldens the aggressor to continue his actions. Those who have died in Gaza from hunger, disease and injuries caused by the bombings are not members of Hamas, but the Palestinian people. 60,000 innocent people have been killed so far and more than 150,000 have been injured."

Pointing out that Gaza has become an unliveable region, he criticized the European countries' hypocratical call for the formation of a Palestinian state, saying that "The information obtained from international organizations indicates that it will take at least 40 years to completely clear the rubble. You are destroying all the necessary coordinates for the formation of a state, while at the same time claiming that you are seeking recognition of the Palestinian state. To form a state, you need land; the little land that has remained of historical Palestine has also become a scorched land."

He further said, "You need people, people who are all at risk of genocide. You need government and sovereignty, while you do not grant any of these to the Palestinians. Therefore, as long as the European parties do not adopt a fair approach to the Palestinian issue and unilaterally support only an occupying and racist regime, we will not see any success in resolving this issue."

MNA