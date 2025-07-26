  1. World
Malaysians protest rising living costs

TEHRAN, Jul. 26 (MNA) – Thousands of Malaysians have taken to the streets to protest rising living costs and a perceived lack of reform by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government.

Saturday’s rally, organised by opposition parties, marked the first major protest in Southeast Asia’s sixth largest economy since Anwar was propelled to power in elections in 2022.

Protesters gathered at various points in the capital, Kuala Lumpur, before converging on Independence Square, carrying placards saying, “Step down Anwar,” as dozens of police officers kept a close eye, Al Jazeera reported. 

“He [Anwar] has already governed the country for three years and has yet to fulfil the promises he made,” said Fauzi Mahmud, 35, from Selangor just outside the capital.

Anwar “has been to many countries to bring investments, but we have yet to see anything”, he told the AFP news agency, referring to the premier’s recent trips, including to Russia and Europe. “The cost of living is still high.”

