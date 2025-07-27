Hundreds protest Trump visit to Scotland amid heavy security

A heavy police presence was maintained outside the Trump Turnberry resort in South Ayrshire, as authorities prepared for potential risks, including terrorism-related threats. Sky News reported that Scottish police had requested support from other parts of Britain to bolster security.

Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond said that it would be "inappropriate" to overlook last year's assassination attempt on Trump while planning security for the visit. She described the operation as one of the most complex and challenging tasks that Scottish police have undertaken in years, with the cost expected to be "significant."

Protesters held signs reading "FELON 47 NOT WELCOME HERE," referencing Trump's criminal conviction, and displayed photos of Trump alongside Jeffrey Epstein.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered near the William Wallace statue in central Aberdeen, where speakers included Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie, climate activists and minority rights advocates, according to local STV News. Protesters also raised concerns over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Kirsty Haigh, a member of the "Scotland against Trump" alliance, told local media that protesters from across Britain had united to oppose Trump and what she called his "politics of division." She criticized Trump for using Scotland as a place to "cleanse his image."

Trump's five-day visit to Scotland is scheduled to run from July 25 to 29.

