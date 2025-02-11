Iran lauds Malaysia’s support for Palestinian people

The Iranian top diplomat held talks with his Malaysian counterpart Mohamad Hasan on the phone on Monday as part of the Islamic Republic’s consultations with world countries and international organizations over the developments in Gaza, especially the US-Israeli conspiracy to force Gazans to move to other countries.

Araghchi described the plot to forcibly displace the Palestinians from Gaza as being in line with the colonial scheme of “the erasure of Palestine”.

He condemned this plot and called for influential and powerful Muslim nations to take a decisive and unified stance against the decision.

The Iranian Foreign Minister pointed to the decisive opposition of countries at the regional and international levels to the illegal plan of the US president for Gaza and gave a report on his recent consultations with the secretary general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the UN chief, and the foreign ministers of Arab and Islamic countries to follow up on holding an emergency meeting of the ministers of the OIC about Gaza. Araghchi called for Malaysia's support for this initiative.

He also welcomed the growing trend of relations between Iran and Malaysia and described Mohamad Hasan's upcoming trip to Tehran as a suitable opportunity for exploring ways of expanding ties between the two countries in all fields of mutual interest.

The Malaysian foreign minister, for his part, spoke about his country's condemnation of any plan to force the people of Gaza out of their land and announced that the forced displacement of the Gazans would be tantamount to ethnic cleansing and is completely unacceptable.

Mahamad Hasan welcomed Iran's proposal to hold an extraordinary session of the OIC foreign ministers, stressing that he would actively participate in the meeting.

SD/TSN