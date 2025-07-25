Tehran-Ankara train to be launched by summer end: RAI

Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railway also announced that preparations have been made for the launch of the Tehran-Herat train next month, and negotiations for the establishment of rail routes to the cities of Merv and Dushanbe in Tajikistan are also underway.

He stated that these efforts are made in order to create stronger connections between nations and develop rail tourism.

Earlier in March, the first Tehran-Van international train departed from the Iranian capital, resuming service after a five-year suspension.

The train, with a capacity of 280 passengers, departs from Tehran, makes a stop in Tabriz, and ultimately reaches the Turkish city of Van, IRNA reported.

Customs and passport procedures for Iranian travelers are conducted at Razi Station before the train crosses into Turkey, where a Turkish locomotive takes over at Kapıköy Station, followed by Turkish customs and passport checks.

Departures from Tehran to Van are scheduled for Sundays and Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m., with return trips from Van to Tehran on Mondays and Thursdays.

Including customs procedures at the Razi and Kapıköy border stations, the journey takes approximately 22 hours. The train service is operated using four-bed Sarir sleeper cars, accommodating 280 passengers.

Tickets can be purchased through the Raja Rail Transportation Company’s website at www.raja.ir, other authorized online platforms, or designated ticket sales offices.

RHM/